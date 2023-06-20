Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Raised by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.27. 110,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

