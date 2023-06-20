RMR Wealth Builders Invests $345,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

