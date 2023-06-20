RMR Wealth Builders Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BDX opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.14.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

