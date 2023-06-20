RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $376.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.42 and its 200 day moving average is $365.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

