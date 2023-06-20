Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up to $14.88

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $15.24. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 13,725,397 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $787,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after buying an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after buying an additional 719,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $228,175,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

