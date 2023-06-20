Reviewing RH (NYSE:RH) & Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) and RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and RH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A RH 10.97% 47.23% 8.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and RH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 0 0 2.00 RH 1 7 7 0 2.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.57%. RH has a consensus target price of $277.06, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given RH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RH is more favorable than Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft.

9.6% of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of RH shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of RH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and RH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RH $3.37 billion 1.85 $528.64 million $15.12 18.69

RH has higher revenue and earnings than Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

RH beats Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Others. Its products include glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories. The company was founded by Günther Fielmann on September 21, 1972 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com, and Source Books, a series of catalogs. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

