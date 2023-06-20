Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down to $157.46

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.46, but opened at $149.53. Repligen shares last traded at $149.36, with a volume of 283,485 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Repligen Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.86 and a 200 day moving average of $171.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

