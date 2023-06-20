Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 2,526 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Procore Technologies comprises 1.1% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,766,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,060,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 336,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PCOR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.48. 119,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,408. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,386 shares of company stock worth $9,562,481. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

