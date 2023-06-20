Renaissance Capital LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. 231,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 229.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $456,366.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,718,012 shares in the company, valued at $143,750,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,470,537 shares of company stock valued at $554,593,928. 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

