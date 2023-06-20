Renaissance Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in PowerSchool by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 5,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $100,756.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 389,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,099.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,058 shares of company stock worth $1,313,407. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PowerSchool Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,415. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

PowerSchool Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

