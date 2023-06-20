Redwood Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,223 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 309% compared to the typical volume of 788 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. 254,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,054. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.36. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently -55.09%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

