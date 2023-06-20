ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.62. ProKidney shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 126,048 shares trading hands.

ProKidney Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -21.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

About ProKidney

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROK. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter worth $239,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter worth $132,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter worth $18,020,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter worth $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

