Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 594 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $215.78. 218,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,757. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.57 and a 200 day moving average of $227.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

