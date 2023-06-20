Professional Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $19,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.51. 81,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

