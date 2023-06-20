Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 209 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $390.08. The stock had a trading volume of 607,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.24. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $402.92. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

