Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Major Shareholder Sells $98,110.64 in Stock

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20.

On Monday, June 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38.

On Friday, June 9th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56.

On Monday, June 5th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80.

On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45.

On Friday, May 26th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 12,602 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $172,647.40.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRME traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,684. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

