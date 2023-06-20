Presearch Price Reaches $0.0331 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $102,575.31 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

