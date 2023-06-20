Premia One Day Volume Reaches $22,527.95 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002051 BTC on popular exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $22,527.95 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.