PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $372,536.27

PotCoin (POT) traded 201.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $372,536.27 and $394.44 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00285886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000366 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003696 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,356,240 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.