Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PDM traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.10. 1,982,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $142.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.71 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

