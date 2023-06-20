Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE PDM traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.10. 1,982,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $142.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.71 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

