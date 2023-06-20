Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 25,622,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,529,658. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.