Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 25,622,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,529,658. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

