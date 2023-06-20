Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 836,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,981,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,439 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

