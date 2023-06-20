Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 6,298 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.51. The stock had a trading volume of 561,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,847. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.96. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,909,000 after acquiring an additional 48,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after buying an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after buying an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,462,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,622,000 after buying an additional 136,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.27.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

