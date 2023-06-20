Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 211 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $6,323,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

GLD stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.42. 1,891,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,096. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.