Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 3.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc. owned about 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,128,000 after buying an additional 158,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,670,000 after acquiring an additional 166,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,738,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOND traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $97.81.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

