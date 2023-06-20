Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Cap of $6.31 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Oxen has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $209,027.60 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,159.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00285886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00504051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00056055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00388382 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,568,802 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

