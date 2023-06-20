Ordinals Price Reaches $6.05 on Major Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $6.05 or 0.00022498 BTC on major exchanges. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $127.03 million and $12.78 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 5.91466377 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $11,076,510.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

