Orbler (ORBR) Price Reaches $0.83 on Top Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003071 BTC on major exchanges. Orbler has a market cap of $168.06 million and approximately $204,646.94 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

