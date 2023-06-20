Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Invests $247,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 718,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 922,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 151,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 38,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

BAC traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,563,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,718,758. The stock has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.