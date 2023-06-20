Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Buys 618 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.89. 3,124,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,644,021. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

