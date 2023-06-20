Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lowered by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 556,154 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 328,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,297. The stock has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

