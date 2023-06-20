Norway Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 194,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

