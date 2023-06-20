Norway Savings Bank Sells 580 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,017. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

