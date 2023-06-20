Norway Savings Bank Has $225,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,001,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.39. 396,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,168. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

