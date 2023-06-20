Norway Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $143.23. 177,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,592. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average is $129.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

