Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $174.00. 676,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,705. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.51. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

