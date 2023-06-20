Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.