Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Trading Down 1.2%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.29. 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Nitto Denko Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.