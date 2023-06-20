NFT Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. NFT has a total market cap of $587,044.84 and approximately $34.18 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014216 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,150.19 or 1.00032013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002327 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

