Navcoin Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $42,133.26 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,399,319 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

