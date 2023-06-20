Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Volume of $42,540.32

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $42,540.32 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00105385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00031716 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017302 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003652 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,393,622 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

