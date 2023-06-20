Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.08

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 23382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
