Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.08

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 23382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

