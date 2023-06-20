Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,283,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,632,592 shares.The stock last traded at $19.32 and had previously closed at $19.23.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 40.85% and a negative net margin of 1,034.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

