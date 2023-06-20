My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 38.1% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 13.7% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.04. 757,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,281. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

