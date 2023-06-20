My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,947. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

