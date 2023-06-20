My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.41. 739,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

