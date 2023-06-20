My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 1,119 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NNN REIT by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. 179,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. NNN REIT, Inc has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66.

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

