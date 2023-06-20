Monero 24 Hour Volume Hits $52.80 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $138.02 or 0.00514938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $52.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,806.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00288766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00057366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.58 or 0.00397621 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003739 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,294,326 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.