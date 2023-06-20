Michael Mcnamara Sells 6,291 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 41,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.55. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,274,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,020,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 178.0% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

