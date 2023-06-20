Meter Governance Price Tops $1.98 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00007092 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $34.08 million and $346,702.09 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000585 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,631,406 coins and its circulating supply is 17,176,427 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

